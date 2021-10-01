Chicago Taft squeezes past Chicago Lane Tech 15-12

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Taft's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago Lane Tech 15-12 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
Chicago Taft opened a close 7-0 gap over Chicago Lane Tech at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Chicago Taft chalked up this decision in spite of Chicago Lane Tech's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
