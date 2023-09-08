Defense dominated as Chicago Taft pitched a 28-0 shutout of Chicago Brooks at Chicago Taft High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Chicago Taft a 7-0 lead over Chicago Brooks.
Chicago Taft's offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over Chicago Brooks at the intermission.
Chicago Taft steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Taft faced off against Crown Point and Chicago Brooks took on Chicago Bulls on Aug. 25 at Chicago Brooks College Prep.
