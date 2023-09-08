Defense dominated as Chicago Taft pitched a 28-0 shutout of Chicago Brooks at Chicago Taft High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Chicago Taft a 7-0 lead over Chicago Brooks.

Chicago Taft's offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over Chicago Brooks at the intermission.

Chicago Taft steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

