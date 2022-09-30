Chicago Taft denies Chicago Westinghouse's challenge 23-6

Chicago Taft notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Westinghouse 23-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Last season, Chicago Taft and Chicago Westinghouse faced off on October 9, 2021 at Chicago Westinghouse.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Lane Tech on September 16 at Chicago Taft High School.
