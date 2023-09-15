Chicago Taft handled Chicago Lane Tech 41-7 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
The last time Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Taft played in a 16-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Lansing T.F. South and Chicago Taft took on Lincolnshire Stevenson on Sept. 1 at Chicago Taft High School.
