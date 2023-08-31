Defense dominated as Chicago Sullivan pitched a 28-0 shutout of Chicago Schurz on Aug. 31 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Schurz faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chicago Sullivan High School.
