Chicago Sullivan pours it on Chicago Steinmetz 30-6

Chicago Sullivan showed top form to dominate Chicago Steinmetz during a 30-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 29, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Schurz on September 30 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
