Chicago Sullivan pockets slim win over Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-35

Chicago Sullivan swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 42-35 in Illinois high school football on September 29.
Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off on September 10, 2021 at Chicago Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Mather on September 17 at Chicago Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
