Chicago Sullivan pockets narrow victory over Chicago Schurz 28-26

Chicago Sullivan didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Schurz 28-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.
Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Schurz squared off with October 7, 2021 at Chicago Schurz High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 8, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Mather on October 13 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap
