Chicago Sullivan finally found a way to top Chicago Von Steuben 8-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Von Steuben played in a 42-35 game on Sept. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Senn.

