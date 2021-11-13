Chicago St. Rita tops Rockton Hononegah 36-16

Chicago St. Rita collected a 36-16 victory over Rockton Hononegah in Illinois high school football on November 13.
Chicago St. Rita darted in front of Rockton Hononegah 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 10-7 lead at intermission.
Chicago St. Rita broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-10 lead over Rockton Hononegah.
