Chicago St. Rita tops Rockton Hononegah 36-16

Chicago St. Rita collected a 36-16 victory over Rockton Hononegah in Illinois high school football on November 13.

Chicago St. Rita darted in front of Rockton Hononegah 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 10-7 lead at intermission.

Chicago St. Rita broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-10 lead over Rockton Hononegah.

Recently on October 29 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Rolling Meadows in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

