Chicago St. Rita grabbed a 33-20 victory at the expense of Chicago Kenwood during this Illinois football game.

Chicago St. Rita jumped in front of Chicago Kenwood 23-8 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita jumped to a 29-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Broncos narrowed the gap 12-4 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

