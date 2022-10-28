Chicago St. Rita takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Geneva 27-14

Chicago St. Rita wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 27-14 victory over Geneva in Illinois high school football action on October 28.
Last season, Chicago St Rita and Geneva squared off with November 5, 2021 at Geneva High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.