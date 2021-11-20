 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Rita tacks win on Mt. Prospect Prospect 42-20

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Rita turned out the lights on Mt. Prospect 42-20 in Illinois high school football on November 20.

Recently on November 5 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Geneva in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Mustangs darted in front of the Knights 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita's offense jumped on top to a 35-7 lead over Mt. Prospect at the intermission.

The Mustangs' power showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Replacing Allen Robinson no easy task

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News