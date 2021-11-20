Chicago St. Rita tacks win on Mt. Prospect Prospect 42-20

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Rita turned out the lights on Mt. Prospect 42-20 in Illinois high school football on November 20.

The Mustangs darted in front of the Knights 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita's offense jumped on top to a 35-7 lead over Mt. Prospect at the intermission.

The Mustangs' power showed as they carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

