Chicago St. Rita staggers Niles Notre Dame College Prep with punishing performance 31-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Rita turned out the lights on Niles Notre Dame College Prep 31-7 on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Mustangs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Dons.

