Chicago St. Rita pulls python act on Geneva 28-7

Chicago St. Rita's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Geneva in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

The Mustangs jumped in front of the Vikings 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 3-0 at halftime.

Chicago St. Rita moved over Geneva 13-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago St Rita squared up on Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a football game .

