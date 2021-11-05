Chicago St. Rita pulls python act on Geneva 28-7

Chicago St. Rita's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Geneva in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.
The Mustangs jumped in front of the Vikings 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 3-0 at halftime.
Chicago St. Rita moved over Geneva 13-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
