Chicago St. Rita pulls python act on Geneva 28-7

Chicago St. Rita's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 28-7 win over Geneva in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

The Mustangs jumped in front of the Vikings 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 3-0 at halftime.

Chicago St. Rita moved over Geneva 13-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.