Chicago St. Rita outlasts Mt. Prospect Prospect in topsy-turvy battle 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago St. Rita still prevailed 38-21 against Mt. Prospect during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago St. Rita took control in the third quarter with a 35-21 advantage over Mt. Prospect Prospect.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 3-0 in the last stanza.

