Chicago St. Rita nips Chicago Brother Rice in taut scare 17-12

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago St. Rita did just enough to beat Chicago Brother Rice 17-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Chicago Brother Rice started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Chicago St. Rita at the end of the first quarter.

The Mustangs' offense jumped in front for a 7-6 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

