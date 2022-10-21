Chicago St. Rita mauls Niles Notre Dame College Prep in strong effort 30-6

Chicago St. Rita's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Niles Notre Dame College Prep 30-6 at Chicago St. Rita High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Chicago St. Rita drew first blood by forging a 27-6 margin over Niles Notre Dame College Prep after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Mustangs added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

