Chicago St. Rita blitzes St. Charles North in dominating victory 28-7

Chicago St. Rita showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering St. Charles North 28-7 in Illinois high school football on November 12.

The first quarter gave Chicago St. Rita a 10-7 lead over St. Charles North.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on October 28, Chicago St Rita squared off with Geneva in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

