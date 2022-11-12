Chicago St. Rita blitzes St. Charles North in dominating victory 28-7

Chicago St. Rita showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering St. Charles North 28-7 in Illinois high school football on November 12.

The first quarter gave Chicago St. Rita a 10-7 lead over St. Charles North.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Chicago St. Rita darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

