Chicago St. Rita blanks Chicago St. Patrick 27-0

  • 0

Chicago St. Rita's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago St. Patrick 27-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago St. Rita drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Chicago St. Patrick after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on September 9, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Woodstock Marian Central and Chicago St Rita took on Wilmette Loyola on September 9 at Chicago St Rita High School. Click here for a recap

