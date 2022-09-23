Chicago St. Rita blanks Chicago St. Patrick 27-0

Chicago St. Rita's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago St. Patrick 27-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Chicago St. Rita drew first blood by forging a 27-0 margin over Chicago St. Patrick after the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 9, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Woodstock Marian Central and Chicago St Rita took on Wilmette Loyola on September 9 at Chicago St Rita High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.