Chicago St. Patrick delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rochelle 21-14

Chicago St. Patrick upended Rochelle for a narrow 21-14 victory during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Chicago St. Patrick's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Rochelle at the intermission.

Chicago St. Patrick's influence showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Arlington Heights St. Viator in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

