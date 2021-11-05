Chicago St. Patrick delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Rochelle 21-14

Chicago St. Patrick upended Rochelle for a narrow 21-14 victory during this Illinois football game.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Chicago St. Patrick's offense darted to a 14-7 lead over Rochelle at the intermission.
Chicago St. Patrick's influence showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
