Chicago St. Patrick darts by Northbrook Glenbrook North in easy victory 32-6

Chicago St. Patrick rolled past Northbrook Glenbrook North for a comfortable 32-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Chicago St. Patrick remained on top of Northbrook Glenbrook North through a scoreless second and third quarters.

Chicago St. Patrick roared in front of Northbrook Glenbrook North 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago St Patrick squared up on Warren De La Salle in a football game . For more, click here.

