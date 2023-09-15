Chicago St. Ignatius finally found a way to top Chicago Marist 30-27 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago Marist took on Chicago Brother Rice on Sept. 1 at Chicago Marist High School.
