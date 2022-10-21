Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep survives taut tilt with Oak Park Fenwick 26-21

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep could finally catch its breath after a close call against Oak Park Fenwick in a 26-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off on October 22, 2021 at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Oak Park Fenwick faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Arlington Heights St. Viator on October 7 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.