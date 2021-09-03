Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep sets a fast pace to trip Midlothian Bremen 49-8

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep dominated from start to finish in a resounding 49-8 win over Midlothian Bremen in Illinois high school football on September 3.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Wolfpack drew first blood by forging a 49-8 margin over the Braves after the first quarter.

