Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep rains all over Midlothian Bremen 42-7

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earned a convincing 42-7 win over Midlothian Bremen in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep moved in front of Midlothian Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolfpack kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Braves' expense.

The Wolfpack remained on top of the Braves through a scoreless third quarter.

