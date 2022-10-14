Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep pours it on Chicago DePaul College Prep 35-7

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's river of points eventually washed away Chicago DePaul College Prep in a 35-7 cavalcade during this Illinois football game.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep pulled in front of Chicago DePaul College Prep 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago DePaul College Prep were both scoreless.

The Wolfpack's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.