Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep pours it on Chicago DePaul College Prep 35-7

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's river of points eventually washed away Chicago DePaul College Prep in a 35-7 cavalcade during this Illinois football game.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep pulled in front of Chicago DePaul College Prep 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Chicago DePaul College Prep were both scoreless.

The Wolfpack's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 30, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Chicago DePaul College Prep took on Chicago Hope on September 30 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

