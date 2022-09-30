Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago De La Salle 39-13

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 39-13 win over Chicago De La Salle in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Wolfpack opened an immense 29-0 gap over the Meteors at the intermission.
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep stormed to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Meteors rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wolfpack prevailed.
