Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep paints near-perfect picture in win over Chicago De La Salle 39-13

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 39-13 win over Chicago De La Salle in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Wolfpack opened an immense 29-0 gap over the Meteors at the intermission.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep stormed to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Meteors rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wolfpack prevailed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.