Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep imposes its will on Niles Notre Dame College Prep 31-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 31-6 explosion on Niles Notre Dame College Prep in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Wolfpack fought to a 3-0 intermission margin at the Dons' expense.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep stormed to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

