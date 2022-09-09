Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earns stressful win over Burbank St. Laurence 19-14

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep chalked up in tripping Burbank St. Laurence 19-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep jumped in front of Burbank St. Laurence 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Wolfpack's advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings' 7-5 margin in the final quarter.

