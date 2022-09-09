 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earns stressful win over Burbank St. Laurence 19-14

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep chalked up in tripping Burbank St. Laurence 19-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep jumped in front of Burbank St. Laurence 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Wolfpack's advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings' 7-5 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Burbank St Laurence squared off with September 10, 2021 at Burbank St Laurence High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News