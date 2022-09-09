Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep earns stressful win over Burbank St. Laurence 19-14

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep chalked up in tripping Burbank St. Laurence 19-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.
Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep jumped in front of Burbank St. Laurence 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Wolfpack's advantage was wide enough to weather the Vikings' 7-5 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep and Burbank St Laurence squared off with September 10, 2021 at Burbank St Laurence High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
