Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep drums Grayslake Central with resounding beat 49-13

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep dismissed Grayslake Central by a 49-13 count for an Illinois high school football victory on November 4.

The Wolfpack's offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wolfpack, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-6 fourth quarter, too.

