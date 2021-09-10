Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep blankets Burbank St. Laurence with suffocating defensive effort 21-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on Friday as it blanked Burbank St. Laurence 21-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

