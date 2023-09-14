Chicago South Shore's defense throttled Chicago Bowen, resulting in a 14-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Illinois football.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Chicago South Shore faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Kennedy on Sept. 2 at Chicago Bowen High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.