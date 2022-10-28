Chicago Simeon smashes through Oak Forest 48-8

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Simeon lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Oak Forest for a 48-8 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28

The first quarter gave Chicago Simeon a 28-8 lead over Oak Forest.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15, Chicago Simeon squared off with Chicago Morgan Park in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

