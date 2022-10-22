Chicago Simeon shuts off the power on Chicago Lane Tech 49-6

Chicago Lane Tech got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Simeon, which slammed the door 49-6 in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Wolverines fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

