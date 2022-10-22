 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Simeon shuts off the power on Chicago Lane Tech 49-6

  • 0

Chicago Lane Tech got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Simeon, which slammed the door 49-6 in Illinois high school football on October 22.

The Wolverines fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Phillips on October 7 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News