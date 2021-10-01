Chicago Simeon pours it on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 42-6

Chicago Simeon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Perspectives Co-Op with an all-around effort during this 42-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

