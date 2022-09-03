Chicago Simeon escapes Bolingbrook in thin win 35-31

Chicago Simeon swapped jabs before dispatching Bolingbrook 35-31 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Wolverines registered a 21-17 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.

Bolingbrook moved ahead of Chicago Simeon 24-21 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 14-7 rally, but the Wolverines were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

