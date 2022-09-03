Chicago Simeon escapes Bolingbrook in thin win 35-31

Chicago Simeon swapped jabs before dispatching Bolingbrook 35-31 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Wolverines registered a 21-17 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
Bolingbrook moved ahead of Chicago Simeon 24-21 to start the fourth quarter.
It took a 14-7 rally, but the Wolverines were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
Last season, Bolingbrook and Chicago Simeon faced off on September 3, 2021 at Bolingbrook High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
