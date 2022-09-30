Chicago Simeon dismantles Chicago Curie in convincing manner 42-8

Chicago Simeon built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 42-8 win over Chicago Curie in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
The last time Chicago Simeon and Chicago Curie played in a 50-0 game on September 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Brooks College Prep on September 16 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
