Chicago Senn posted a narrow 24-18 win over Chicago Sullivan for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Senn squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Schurz.

