Chicago Senn blanks Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 8-0

No worries, Chicago Senn's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying an 8-0 shutout of Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on October 6 in Illinois football.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago Senn faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Schurz on September 24 at Chicago Schurz High School. For more, click here.
