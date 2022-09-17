Chicago Schurz tops Chicago Lake View 34-14

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Schurz still prevailed 34-14 against Chicago Lake View on September 17 in Illinois football.

The Bulldogs registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-8 final quarter, too.

