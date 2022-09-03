Chicago Schurz records thin win against Chicago Catalyst-Maria 14-6

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago Schurz passed in a 14-6 victory at Chicago Catalyst-Maria's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Schurz and Chicago Catalyst-Maria locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wolves 8-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.