Chicago Schurz flies high over Chicago Lake View 30-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Schurz turned out the lights on Chicago Lake View 30-6 at Chicago Schurz High on October 2 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 18, Chicago Schurz faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Lake View took on Chicago King on September 23 at Chicago Lake View High School. For more, click here.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.