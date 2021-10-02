Chicago Schurz flies high over Chicago Lake View 30-6

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Schurz turned out the lights on Chicago Lake View 30-6 at Chicago Schurz High on October 2 in Illinois football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

