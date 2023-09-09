Chicago Rowe-Clark posted a narrow 14-12 win over Chicago Pritzker during this Illinois football game on Sept. 9.
Last season, Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Rowe-Clark squared off on Sept. 25, 2021 at Chicago Rowe-Clark Academy.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Pritzker faced off against Chicago Goode and Chicago Rowe-Clark took on Chicago Orr on Aug. 26 at Chicago Orr Academy High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.