Chicago Rowe-Clark defeats Chicago Hansberry Prep in lopsided affair 27-6

Chicago Rowe-Clark showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Hansberry Prep 27-6 in Illinois high school football on October 8.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Hansberry Prep were both scoreless.

Conditioning showed as the Masai Lions outscored the Bengals 27-6 in the final quarter.

Recently on September 30, Chicago Hansberry Prep squared off with Chicago UIC College Prep in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

