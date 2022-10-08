Chicago Rowe-Clark defeats Chicago Hansberry Prep in lopsided affair 27-6

Chicago Rowe-Clark showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Hansberry Prep 27-6 in Illinois high school football on October 8.

Defense ruled the first, second and third quarters as Chicago Rowe-Clark and Chicago Hansberry Prep were both scoreless.

Conditioning showed as the Masai Lions outscored the Bengals 27-6 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.