 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Roosevelt proves to be too much for Chicago Marine Military 22-12

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Roosevelt surfed over Chicago Marine Military 22-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 22.

Last season, Chicago Roosevelt and Chicago Marine Military squared off with October 2, 2021 at Chicago Roosevelt High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 10, Chicago Roosevelt faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Marine Military took on Chicago Foreman on September 9 at Chicago Marine Military Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News