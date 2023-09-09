Chicago Prosser controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-6 win against Chicago Steinmetz in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Last season, Chicago Steinmetz and Chicago Prosser faced off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Chicago Prosser Academy.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Prosser squared off with Chicago Speer in a football game.

