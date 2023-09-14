Chicago Prosser's defense throttled Chicago Clemente, resulting in a 10-0 shutout on Sept. 14 in Illinois football.

The last time Chicago Prosser and Chicago Clemente played in a 7-6 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Prosser faced off against Westmont and Chicago Clemente took on Norridge Ridgewood on Sept. 1 at Norridge Ridgewood High School.

