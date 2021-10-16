Chicago Pritzker College Prep casts spell on Chicago Senn 14-10

Chicago Pritzker College Prep broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Senn 14-10 during this Illinois football game.
The Jaguars opened with a 14-10 advantage over the Bulldogs through the first quarter.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and fourth quarters.
