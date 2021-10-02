Chicago Phoenix Military overcomes Chicago Rowe-Clark in competitive affair 24-22

Chicago Phoenix Military didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Rowe-Clark 24-22 in Illinois high school football on October 2.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
